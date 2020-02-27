[japan’s-steel-field-head-urges-chinese-manufacturers-to-reduce-output]



FILE Image: A employee walks earlier steel rolls at the Chongqing Iron and Steel plant in Changshou, Chongqing, China August six, 2018. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

February 27, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Chinese steelmakers should really cut generation to mirror weakening need from makers amid a coronavirus outbreak as metal inventories climb in the world’s greatest metal producer, the head of Japan’s steel business mentioned on Thursday.

China’s crude steel output rose seven.two% in January from a calendar year earlier, despite an prolonged vacation for Lunar New Yr celebrations and curbs to rein in the virus.

And stockpiles of rebar, stainless metal and other solutions have built up radically in China soon after the epidemic stalled quite a few design jobs and stored factories shut for weeks.

“We are informed that the steel stockpile in China is fast soaring,” reported Yoshihisa Kitano, the chairman of the Japan Iron and Metal Federation.

“We want to alert that Chinese steelmills must alter their output to mirror declining production pursuits,” he instructed a news meeting.

Kitano, who is also president of JFE Metal, a device of JFE Holdings <5411.T>, reported his business has minimize its shipments of automotive steel as Japanese automakers slowed output in China, as properly as in Japan, thanks to deficiency of vehicle areas built in China.

But Japanese steelmakers are looking at no impacts yet on their exports to Southeast Asia, he extra.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi Editing by Tom Hogue and Clarence Fernandez)