Japan’s supermarket sales declined 1.8% in 2019 due to the tax increase

Supermarket sales declined 1.8 percent in 2019 compared to the previous month. This was the fourth time in a row due to the increase in excise duties on October 1 and the unfavorable weather, an industry organization said on Thursday.

Sales in 10,550 supermarkets, including newly opened supermarkets operated by 55 companies, were 12.43 trillion yen ($ 113 billion) in 2019, a decrease of 4.3 percent, according to the Japan Chain Stores Association equivalent. Longer rainy days in summer and warm temperatures in winter would have contributed to the decline.

“The negative effects of the tax hike are still strong and consumption is likely to remain weak for a long time to come,” said Atsushi Inoue, a senior official of the association.

Apparel sales declined 7.1 percent, while food sales, which were generally exempt from the 8 percent tax increase of 8 percent, decreased 1.5 percent.

In December alone, supermarket sales fell 3.3 percent year-on-year for the third consecutive month on a store basis.

