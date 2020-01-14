Japan’s top diplomat meets with former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz

SAN FRANCISCO – Secretary of State Toshimitsu Motegi met with George Shultz, the former U.S. Secretary of State under President Ronald Reagan, on Monday before the 60th anniversary of the signing of the revised security agreement between Japan and the United States.

Motegi thanked Shultz for his “prominent role” in strengthening the alliance between the countries and congratulated him on his 99th birthday in December and presented him with a letter from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Shultz remembered former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, who died in November at the age of 101, and Abe’s father, former Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe.

The meeting took place in San Francisco, where Motegi visited Tuesday for talks with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and South Korean Secretary of State Kang Kyung-wha.

Shultz fought as a navy in the Pacific World War II and held various cabinet positions under President Richard Nixon before being appointed Secretary of State by Reagan in 1982.

On Monday, Motegi made a flower offering in a cemetery in the nearby town of Colma, which is the final resting place for more than 5,000 people of Japanese descent.

The cemetery also has a memorial to three crew members of the Kanrin Maru, a ship that brought Japanese statesmen to San Francisco in 1860.