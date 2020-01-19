Japan’s Unicharm develops the world’s first diapers for older people with walking difficulties

Unicharm Corp. has developed the world’s first adult diapers designed to help older people with walking difficulties move more easily.

The product, which is due to go on sale in Japan on February 4, meets the needs of a healthy market for life expectancy, which is borne by the country’s quickly graying population, according to Unicharm representatives.

Adult diapers have been selling more than baby diapers on the Japanese market since 2011. The domestic adult diaper market is growing 5 percent annually and is expected to grow.

Aging weakens the abdominal muscles and shifts the body’s natural center of gravity forward, making walking more difficult. However, the Unicharm diaper stabilizes the pelvis with a special cloth that increases pressure around the stomach and improves the ability to stretch the armpits, the company says.

The effectiveness of the diapers has been confirmed, according to Unicharm, who developed the product in collaboration with the Hyogo University of Health Sciences, because of the improved ease with which users lifted their legs and lengthened their steps.

“It appears that the diaper tightens the straps,” said Kotaro Kawaguchi, professor of orthopedic and sports physiotherapy at the University School of Rehabilitation.

“The ability to move independently improves their quality of life,” said Kawaguchi.

Unicharm’s newest product costs 1,600 yen ($ 15) for packs of 18 medium-sized diapers with a waist of 60 to 85 centimeters and for packs of 16 large diapers with a waist of 75 to 100 cm.

A variety of adult diapers are aimed at household consumers, with conventional diapers having thin bandages. A selling point for Kao Corp. diapers for adults is that they are soft and use the technology developed for baby diapers.

Daio Paper Corp. sells products that prevent legs from leaking.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Escape from Japan may be more common than many think

Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn has fled Japan and is awaiting trial for alleged financial misconduct. For a wh …