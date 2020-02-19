[japan’s-women’s-golfing-tour-to-open-up-period-without-the-need-of-followers]

FUKUOKA – The LPGA of Japan Tour will hold its year-opening event as scheduled in March but without fans owing to the present coronavirus outbreak, the tour stated Wednesday.

The Daikin Orchid Ladies, established for March five to eight, at Ryukyu Golf Club in Okinawa Prefecture, will be played entirely without admirers, when the March 4 professional-am party has been cancelled.

Specific rounds have been performed driving shut doorways in the past, most a short while ago at a match in Shizuoka final Oct as Hurricane Hagibis approached. Having said that, it is unparalleled for an overall event to be performed devoid of fans.

“It is to make certain the security of the gallery, the players and volunteers,” mentioned an organizer.