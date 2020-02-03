Japan’s WTO petition on South Korean shipbuilding signals renewed tensions

Japan submitted a new litigation to the World Trade Organization against South Korea over alleged shipbuilding subsidies, a sign that bilateral tensions may reappear after a period of apparent calm.

Japan called for “a bilateral consultation within the WTO dispute settlement process on South Korea’s measures to restructure the shipbuilding industry”. “We find Japan’s claim unfounded and will fully declare that the measures comply with international standards,” it said.

The dispute originated in November 2018, when Japan complained to the WTO that South Korea was providing funds, loans, guarantees, insurance and other funds in violation of the organization’s subsidy agreement, resulting in losses for shipbuilders. This led to an initial consultation in December 2018, but Japan later postponed its WTO participation request.

In the new process, Japan has added further allegations of how South Korea can help its shipbuilders without going into more detail.

A request for consultation marks the first phase of the WTO dispute settlement process and both sides should initiate talks within 30 days. If Japan and South Korea have not settled the dispute after 60 days, Japan can ask a WTO dispute settlement body to investigate the matter.

The move follows a summit between the leaders of the two countries in December, at which they agreed to alleviate a feud that had led to a sharp deterioration in trade and political relationships, including a sharp drop in tourism to Japan and a boycott Japanese products by South Koreans.

Japan tightened South Korea’s export controls last year after the South Korean courts ruled that companies should compensate Koreans who had been planted in factories and mines during the colonization of the peninsula in 1910-45. South Korea responded with a WTO complaint against the export and the threat to terminate a military intelligence pact.

In the 2018 complaint, the subsidies in question related to the restructuring of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. from 2015 and the restructuring of other shipbuilders such as Sungdong Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co., STX Offshore & Shipbuilding Co. and Daehan.