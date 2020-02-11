Japhet Tanganga made Jan Vertonghen consumable for Tottenham

Japhet Tanganga was the biggest beneficiary of Jose Mourinho’s arrival in Tottenham. He plays well enough to repel Jan Vertonghen.

The payment of Jose Mourinho as manager of Tottenham radically changed the fortune of several players of the club. His appointment gave Japhet Tanganga a meteoric rise in the first team. It also means that Jan Vertonghen no longer has a place at Spurs.

Tottenham fans should be torn apart by this development. Vertonghen has been an integral part of the club’s back line since his arrival from Ajax. His partnership with his compatriot Toby Alderweireld was the engine of the Spurs’ success under Mauricio Pochettino.

Tanganga was far from the first team when Pochettino left north London. Either way, he managed to get Mourinho’s attention in training. The Portuguese manager threw him into the fire of tense Premier League competitions at the start of his term. To Tanganga’s credit, he responded by playing excellent football against stiff competition in several positions.

The writing seems to be on the wall for the two players to move forward. Tanganga will only gain more and more playing time. He is a natural central defender who could, in theory, become Alderweireld’s new partner in the starting XI. More likely, Tanganga will alternate this responsibility with Davinson Sanchez in the immediate future.

Vertonghen is currently playing the last year of his current contract with Spurs. In recent times, there has been little valuable information about the discussions between its representatives and the club. It is difficult not to see the emergence of Tanganga as the first team player as a contributing factor to this disturbing silence.

It now seems that the future of Vertonghen lies elsewhere. He could still become a coveted free agent all over Europe in the coming months. The transition to a foreign league with a little less speed and physics could extend the center of the left foot of the first for a few more years. Tottenham fans would hate to see him leave in such a rude way, but such is life in professional football.

The key for Tanganga will be to keep his feet on the ground while he receives the applause and attention of all kinds of newcomers in his life. His intense work pace in training is what made him join the first team of Mourinho. The more he can focus on football, the more possibilities he will have in the coming weeks.

Next: Davies’ Return Will Really Start Spurs

Despite this, Vertonghen seems to be set for a relatively sad end for the Spurs. The rising star of Tanganga will obscure this darkness in the hearts and minds of Tottenham fans, but it is still a blow to fans who have seen him become a star at the Premier League club.