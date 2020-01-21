Jared Harris doesn’t play Doctor Octopus, unfortunately

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L125-DOSMIY (/ embed)

After the release of the Morbius trailer, there was much speculation about Easter eggs and other clues as to what would come. A juicy speculation was that actor Jared Harris from The Crown and Chernobyl Otto Octavius, also known as Doctor Octopus, could play.

Harris spoke to Variety at the 2020 SAG Awards and unfortunately brought this fan speculation to a standstill. According to Tor, he said: “I love the imagination of the fans, it is exciting for me to think about the imagination of the fans. But yes, no, it is not.” Otherwise, he remains about the possibilities for the role that he plays could, up to date.

While Harris would be great in the role of Doc Ock, I feel that the memory of Spider-Man 2 and Into the Spider-Verse has given us the best Doc Oc content we’ll need for a while. Let some of the lesser known Spidey villains and friends of excellent actors get their turn.

Apparently, Marvel’s Kevin Feige talked to Patrick Stewart about X-Men’s Charles Xavier, and frankly, that’s one of the roles that we would be perfectly fine if we didn’t fill Marvel’s X-Men. (via Greek tyrants)

The Supreme Court will only deal with Obamacare after the election in court because we simply cannot have nice things. (via Politico)

Baby Jabba is no cuter than Baby Yoda in any debate. (via Indy100) #Digimon ends – and starts again – its original continuity with a new animehttps: //t.co/u0YBZ24CJr pic.twitter.com/fOwXnIYUNq – Comic Book Resources (@CBR) January 21, 2020

Katie Sowers, assistant trainer of the 49ers, is the first woman and the first open LGBTQ trainer to set off for the Superbowl! (via Yahoo News)

