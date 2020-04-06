Jared Kushner, Facing a Backlash on His Role in the Pandemic Response, Receives Unexpected Praise from de Blasio

The Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, thanked Jared Kushner, son-in-law of President Donald Trump, on his behalf for his efforts in the midst of a coronavirus as senior presidential advisers continued to face retaliatory attacks for his role in the government’s pandemic response.

“I want to say special thanks to the President and Jared Kushner,” de Blasio said during a coronavirus update that was broadcast live on cable news, “they told me yesterday that they would get 200,000 N95 masks to our public hospital system. “

de Blasio explained that Trump and Kushner told him during a telephone call on Thursday that they would “produce these items immediately,” and within 24 hours “they had been sent.”

“That will really help us get through a lot of April and I’m very grateful for that,” added the mayor of New York City.

De Blasio’s statement came one day after Kushner spoke at a coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Kushner overcame the country’s shortage of ventilators by criticizing the state governor for allegedly not handling their own medical supplies. “The states must know how many ventilators are in their state and by the way, some of the governors you are talking to, or senators, they don’t know what is in their state,” he said. “I will talk to several governors and they will know how many ventilators they have in their state because that is the first thing good managers will do.”

Kushner, a former real estate developer with no public health expertise, called on state leaders to look elsewhere first before asking the federal government for help.

“What many voters see now is that when you choose someone to be mayor or governor or president, you try to think about who will be a competent manager during a crisis,” he said. “This is a time of crisis, and you see certain people are better managers than others.”

Critics have questioned why the president’s son-in-law, who usually advises Trump behind the scenes, was even present at his briefing and role in government in the midst of a pandemic. In recent weeks, Kushner has worked with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to manage the supply of medical equipment for domestic hospitals. His work with the agency has drawn the attention of critics who say he is too experienced for the job.

During his remarks on Thursday, Kushner claimed that “the idea of ​​federal inventory is that it should be our supply, it should not be the state inventory that they then use.”

“I will reject what Mr. Kushner said,” Kansas Democratic Governor Kelly Kelly told NPR. “That’s not the way it should work at all.”

Senior Counsel for President Jared Kushner (left) speaking, flanked by US President Donald Trump, during a daily briefing about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, at the Brady Briefing Room at the White House on April 2, 2020, in Washington, DC.

Mandel Ngan / Getty