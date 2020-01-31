Jared Kushner says he hopes Israel will wait for sovereign moves in the West Bank until after the elections

JERUSALEM – White House senior advisor Jared Kushner said Washington wanted Israel to wait until after its election on March 2 before annexation of the West Bank settlement was announced after a U.S. peace plan was announced.

Kushner, an architect of the Israeli-praised and Palestinian-rejected peace proposal, highlighted the stop sign in a video interview published Thursday on the Internet with GZERO Media, a subsidiary of the risk analysis company Eurasia Group.

In the interview, he also expressed American displeasure towards the Palestinians, who rejected the plan announced on Tuesday by US President Donald Trump by accusing him of “playing the victim card” and missing a chance for a state.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who welcomed the US proposal, told reporters on Tuesday that he would ask his cabinet next week to approve the application of Israeli law to Jewish settlements in the West Bank.

Such a move could be a first step towards the formal annexation of the settlements and territory of the Jordan Valley, which Israel has held under military occupation since its conquest in the Middle East in 1967 and which the Palestinians are seeking for a future state.

“Well, let’s see what happens,” said Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, when asked if Israel would start an annexation process this weekend. “The hope is that they’ll wait until after the election and we’ll work with them to try to find something.”

A senior Israeli official traveling home on Netanyahu on Thursday disagreed whether the issue would be raised at the next cabinet meeting, which usually takes place on Sundays.

“The problem is being investigated,” the official told reporters on the plane.

The official said Israel first understood that it could declare sovereignty in two steps: immediately, in terms of the territory clearly included in the US Plan’s West Bank map, and later for more complex areas.

But the Americans preferred a complete and final map before Israel took action, the official said, adding, “We’re working on it.”

In the interview, Kushner urged the Palestinian leaders to “give up or shut up,” saying they now have a “golden opportunity” to help their people.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has described Trump’s draft as an “attack on the Palestinian people’s national rights”. He plans to speak against the proposal in the United States Security Council within the next two weeks.

The Washington plan provides for a two-state solution with Israel and a future Palestinian state living side by side but subject to strict conditions for the Palestinians.

There is much Israel has long sought, including recognition of its settlements in the West Bank and Israel’s sovereignty over the Jordan Valley. A newly drawn, demilitarized Palestinian state would be subject to Israeli security control and would receive parts of the desert in return for farmland populated by Israelis.

Most countries consider Israeli settlements in war-torn lands to be a violation of international law. Trump has changed U.S. policy to withdraw such objections.