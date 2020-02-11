Jared Leto and Thirty Seconds To Mars have their own festival on a private island

Jared Leto has announced that he will be running his own festival on the Croatian island of Obonjan this summer.

The actor and singer will bring his band “Thirty Seconds To Mars” to the event “Mars Island” from August 21st to 24th.

The bash is a “three-day, all-inclusive festival experience with yoga under trees, swimming, relaxation and intimate performances by Leto and his band Thirty Seconds To Mars” according to Croatia Week.

“Mars Island 2020 – who’s coming?! I can’t wait to live with you in Croatia like a dream this summer,” Leto recently wrote on his Twitter page. The event made its debut in Croatia last summer.

Meanwhile, Leto will play Morbius as the main character in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off.

The Marvel character is a biochemist looking for a cure for his rare blood disorder, turning himself into a monster in the process. A trailer for the film was released last month.

In addition to the main actor, Morbius also features Jared Harris, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona, while Daniel Espinosa directs.

The full summary is: “Dr. Morbius is dangerously ill, has a rare blood disorder and is determined to spare other people the same fate. He tries a desperate game. What appears to be a radical success at first glance soon turns out to be a potentially worse remedy than the disease. “

Leto’s role in Morbius follows his other comic role as Joker in Suicide Squad – a character that has since been taken over by Joaquin Phoenix.

Morbius is scheduled to appear this summer.