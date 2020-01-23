Jarod Martin continues to be superintendent of the school system in the Lafourche community

Jarod Martin, superintendent of Lafourche Parish Schools

Photo: Facebook

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) – The interim head of a public school system in Louisiana has been appointed to fill the role permanently.

The Lafourche Parish School Board overwhelmingly voted for interim chief Jarod Martin to act as superintendent in a 13-2 vote on Tuesday, The Courier reported.

Martin began acting as Superintendent in July last year after former Superintendent Louis Voiron had been on extended medical leave. The agency began looking for a new district manager after Voiron informed the agency in the fall that he would not return.

After hugging his family, Martin thanked the headquarters staff for their support over the past six months.

“I am confident that because of the team we have and … the teachers we have in this district, we will be moving in the right direction,” he said.

Martin will shortly be trying to help the district pass a proposed half-cent sales tax to fund employee increases.