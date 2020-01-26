Jarrett Hurd is back in business, Stephen Fulton Jr. stays in shape

Ringside 26/01/2020

West Amanda Westcott

Jarrett Hurd is back in business after a triumph at the Barclays Center in New York and is chasing world championship titles.

The co-starring role in Danny Garcia’s event against Ivan Redkach was played by the former world champion, also known as “Swift”, who returned to the ring for the first time since losing his title to a unanimous decision over Francisco “Chia” Santana to achieve 10-round super welterweight competition.

“We said goodbye to the Julian Williams fight,” said Hurd. “We got out of here, we had a long break and we got the job done.”

This was Hurd’s first fight with his new head coach, Kay Koroma, who he coached in Colorado, and who led him away from his home in Accokeek, Maryland for the first time before a fight broke out. Hurd wanted to improve his defense and use his size and advantage to dominate with his push.

“There was definitely no frustration,” said Hurd. “We didn’t want to go from head to toe and we didn’t want this to be a risky fight.”

Hurd was able to control much of the fight from the outside and landed 80 shots during the fight, giving a 22% connection.

It also proved elusive in the ring and allowed Santana to land only five shots during the fight.

However, Santana was able to enforce his style in various places by moving Hurd from a distance and jazzing him up with combinations that were interrupted by straight right hands.

Santana’s style, however, made him vulnerable to Hurd’s counterattack, which he made the most of in round five. He countered with numerous straight right hands that rocked Santana constantly. Santana’s 737 punches exceeded Hurd’s 684, but Hurd’s 34% connection rate was higher than Santana’s (13%).

Hurd continued to use his feet and dodged the stormy Santana before finally stopping his performance by dropping Santana in the final moments of the fight, first injuring him with a left hook and then placing him on the mat with an overcut.

“In the last lap I wanted to get ahead and close it hard. But I got a bit careless for a second, ”said Santana. “When boxing, you have to focus on every second of every lap. He caught me with a good shot. “

Santana was able to get up and see the last bell, but Hurd was the winner on all three cards, twice with 97-92 and 99-90.

“We want the belts,” said Hurd. “We want the best. I’m not quite sure what the next step will be, but we want the belts. “

FULTON

The opening fight on SHOWTIME was the former IBO champion from Philadelphia Stephen “Cool Boy Steph” Fulton, Jr. (18-0, 8 KOs) achieve a unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Arnold Khegai (16-1-1, 10 KOs) in their WBO title eliminator in super bantamweight.

Fulton established his thrust as his best weapon from the opening frame. He consistently flicked his left hand towards Khegai to force his stubborn opponent to hesitate. Fulton landed 25% of his kicks. Connection at 83 compared to Khegais 28.

“That’s what I’m doing,” said Fulton. “I use my push. I tried to use the push all night. Win the fight behind the thrust. I have shown that I am ready for the next world championship. “

Khegai tried to fire power often and early, aimed at the body and tried to end his combos with a left hook. Although he could force Fulton to retreat to the corner often, he was unable to take advantage of it because Fulton was able to strategically capture and slow down Khegai’s offense.

In the course of the fight, Fulton increased its activity and mixed in leaded hooks and body shots to make Khegai hesitate further. Khegai’s frustration seemed to increase as the fight continued, as his output decreased after chasing Fulton in the ring. While Khegai was the more active puncher over 12 rounds, throwing 649 at Fultons 535, Fulton landed 182 punches compared to Khegai’s 123.

GAME

“I felt great against a tough opponent,” said Fulton. “I stayed in my boxing. Keeped him away from his game. I got a win. I knew he was a bad customer. So I just had to keep my composure. “

While Khegai landed some strong shots in the championship rounds, Fulton was too elusive and was never injured by Khegai when he won twice with 116-112 and 117-111.

“It feels good to get this win,” said Fulton. “We went through tough times and fought tough opponents. I’m proud of my team to stay together.

“We are Philly strong. I want this world championship title. I will train even harder for my next performance. So if I have to put in more effort, I’m ready.”