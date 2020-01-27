Jason Caffey remembers Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

“The first thing I did was call Los Angeles and call Scottie Pippen. He answered the phone, I couldn’t even ask him what was going on and he said – it’s true.”

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “There are only 450 of these people in the world,” said former Chicago cop Jason Caffey. “The brotherhood is narrow.”

The NBA is a global brand made up of the best basketball players in the world. And on Sunday they lost one of their brothers.

“I saw it on Facebook. I thought it couldn’t be true. The first thing I did was call Scottie Pippen in LA. He answered the phone and before I could even ask what was going on, he said, “It’s true,” said Caffey.

Rarely in life does something or someone exceed expectations. Lower Merion High School, Pennsylvania had high expectations of Kobe, and he exceeded them all.

“A lot of people thought Kobe wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, Kobe never wanted to be the next Michael Jordan, he wanted to be the first Kobe Bryant,” Caffey continued.

He retired as one of the leading goal scorers in NBA history and cemented his place as a Lakers legend who won five NBA championships. Fans will argue for a long time about which player is the best in NBA history, but there is undoubtedly a common respect between Michael and Kobe.

“Michael (Jordan) always said if there was someone who could beat me in a duel it was Kobe Bryant. I would say – how is that? He would say the hell he stole all my moves” said Caffey with a smile.

