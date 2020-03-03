jason-cundy’s-declare-that-‘every-london-club-needs-to-be-chelsea’-sparks-angry-response-from-rival-admirers

Now, below on talkSPORT.com we’re not large enthusiasts of generating significant, exaggerated statements just to provoke a reaction from tetchy soccer fans…

But we cannot be held accountable for our presenters, as Jason Cundy claimed ‘every club in London would really like to be Chelsea’.

The Sports activities Bar host was talking about Liverpool’s defeat to Watford about the weekend and the ensuing celebrations of Arsenal fans.

Gunners supporters nationwide – plus Gary Neville – had been jubilant on Saturday as Liverpool experienced a 3- reduction at Vicarage Highway, which finished their hopes of heading the complete period unbeaten and ensured Arsenal’s famous ‘Invincibles’ record continues to be unmatched.

Cundy is no stranger to celebrating at a rival club’s misfortune – have you noticed his hilarious reaction to Arsenal being dumped out of the Europa League last 7 days?

But he and co-host Adam Catterall questioned the timing of Arsenal’s celebrations just days right after their European nightmare from Olympiakos.

Catterall slammed Gooners for their ‘embarrassing’ response to Liverpool’s defeat and explained: ‘The highlight of Arsenal’s time this 12 months was Watford beating Liverpool – how unfortunate is that?’

But Cundy adopted that assertion up with an even bolder just one.

Adam’s response alone would make this clip worthy of viewing!

Jason Cundy’s declare that ‘every club in London wants to be Chelsea’ sparks astounding reaction from Adam Catterall!

Comparing the London rivals, the former Blues defender reported: “Every club in London would adore to be Chelsea.

“In truth, most clubs in the state would appreciate to be Chelsea.

“They would!”

*Adam Catterall guffawing like a small lady*

“Hold on,” ongoing Cundy.

“The last London club to get the Leading League? Chelsea!

“The previous London club to earn the FA Cup? Chelsea!

“The final London club to gain the League Cup? Chelsea!

“The very last London club to earn the Europa League? Chelsea!

“The last London club, and the only London club, to earn the Champions League? CHELSEA!

“I Rest MY Scenario, MY LORD!”

And it appears he annoyed really a handful of Arsenal and Tottenham followers, with over 300 indignant replies to the submit on Twitter.

Jason has type when it comes to this fairly extraordinary declare, which has even drawn a reaction from Frank Lampard.

Previously this season, the talkSPORT host reported pursuing the Blues’ earn at Ajax in the Champions League team stage that Tottenham, nay, Every single Leading League club would love to be Chelsea.

Why? Since of their exciting younger group and the return of club legend Lampard as their manager.

“Outside of Liverpool and Male Metropolis, I think Chelsea are the club absolutely everyone else would like to be,” he mentioned on the Sports Bar.

“Liverpool and Man Metropolis are the benchmark, they are miles absent, but everybody else would adore to be in Chelsea’s posture.

“Spurs would Really like to be Chelsea, 1000 for each cent. Arsenal would, 2000 per cent. Manchester United, 10,000 per cent! [To Man United fan and co-host Andy Goldstein] in a heartbeat you would swap!

“And I’ll inform you why, Chelsea have a legend back in demand and there is serious direction over where by the club is going.

“Looking to the potential, there is not a club out there that does not want to be Chelsea suitable now.”