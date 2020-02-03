Jason Kennedy welcomes Terry Bradshaw for E! in the Super Bowl 2020 – Up Newsinfo

% MINIFYHTMLb891b605b3fb6aee147af6281d5084c711%

Last week E! published preliminary details about The Bradshaw Bunch, a functional title for his next documentary series with the NFL icon and sports commentator Terry Bradshaw. The program, currently scheduled for a premiere in the summer of 2020, gives fans a glimpse into the family and home life of the professional quarterback for a long time.

During the Super Bowl LIV on Sunday evening, Bradshaw spoke with E! Jason Kennedy about the new series exclusively in the field at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Before praising the “perfect, quot; configuration of the arena, in the previous interview clip, he encourages Kennedy to note how close the spectators are to the field, where” they would return another 50 yards, quot; in other stadiums the Pro Football Hall de Famer tells him what the audience can expect from the program.

“It will be embarrassing,” he joked, explaining that his family had already filmed the inaugural episode of the series.

“The pilot is hysterical,” continues Bradshaw, adding that his wife TammyThe radiology career generally does not generate too many antics, quot on his ranch in Oklahoma. Their children-Rachel, Lacey Y Ireland— Contribute to a very different mood.

“I have three crazy daughters. So it’s fun,” he laughs, following a statement in the recent E!

“I’m excited and a little nervous about showing the world the crazy life I share with Tammy and our girls,” said Bradshaw. “I never know what will happen between Rachel, Lacey and Erin … I thought winning four Super Bowls was hard, but it’s nothing compared to having three girls.”

