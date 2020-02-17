[jason-mantzoukas’-adrian-pimento-returns-to-brooklyn-nine-9]

Andy Samberg, Jason Mantzoukas Picture: John P. Fleenor (NBC)

Here’s what’s occurring in the entire world of tv for Thursday, February 13. All periods are Jap.



Major decide on

Brooklyn 9-9 (NBC, 8: 30 p.m.): The Superior Location’s Derek may be absent from our life, martinis swirling about his cosmic not-a-mind somewhere in the great outside of. But console oneself, dear readers, in the know-how that Jason Mantzoukas nevertheless lives—and so does Adrian Pimento.

When the fine men and women of the 9-Nine past encountered the previous undercover cop, he was producing some questionable moral selections as an insurance policy investigator (and finding canned as a result, with some support from Jake and Charles). What ever delivers him back again into the precinct, he’s confident to deliver chaos in his wake, and LaToya Ferguson is absolutely sure to recap it all.

Regular protection

Star Trek: Picard (CBS All Access, three: 01 a.m.)

The Sinner (Usa, nine p.m.)

Wild cards

Conan (TBS, 11 p.m.): Are you nonetheless coming down off that BoJack Horseman finale large/heartbreak? Great news—Conan’s bought a very little chaser for you.

Visitor Will Arnett is in all probability there to discuss about his new Fox clearly show, LEGO Masters, but we’re guessing BoJack will appear up, as well. Enjoy, weep, start out the series in excess of promptly afterward.