Jason Mitchell Arrested on Felony Weapon and Drug Charges

Jason Mitchell speaks for the duration of a screening and Q&A for ‘The Chi’ on Day 1 of the SCAD aTVfest 2018 on February 1, 2018, in Atlanta, Ga. Image: Paras Griffin (Getty Images for SCAD aTVfest 2018)

Jason Mitchell has entangled himself in some mess again.

According to online documents obtained by TMZ, Mitchell (The Chi, Straight Outta Compton, Zola) was arrested Wednesday and taken to Harrison County Jail in Mississippi and currently faces 4 felony costs.

TMZ studies:

Jason, who performed Eazy-E in the N.W.A biopic, is facing two felony rates for possession of a managed compound with intent to distribute, plus two more felony rates for possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jail data show Jason was busted with two guns, including a Glock 19 pistol and a mini Draco AK47 semi-automatic pistol.

Mitchell, who at first gained skilled momentum after acclaimed performances in Mudbound and Straight Outta Compton has been on a rapid downward spiral next sexual misconduct allegations versus him in the course of his tenure on The Chi.

“At the finish of the working day I do have to just take my ‘L’ and say, I did make myself topic to these scenarios. Experienced I not went any where with this girl and had to drop her off at dwelling, I wouldn’t be in this condition,” Mitchell advised The Breakfast Club back in November, which was his initial large interview in response to the allegations.

The Root has arrived at out to Mitchell’s crew for comment on this make any difference.