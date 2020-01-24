Jason Quigley defeats Fernando Marin in three rounds, GBP after DAZN results

RINGSIDE 24/01/2020

📷 Hogan photos

Irish competitor Jason Quigley (18: 1, 14 KOs) prevailed against Fernando Marin (16: 5: 3, 12 KOs) and defeated him in the third round of a 10-lap super middleweight fight in the main race of Golden Boy and DAZN’s Thursday Night Fights in the hangar of the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa, California.

Quigley ended the game with a time of 1:47 in the round above. The event was broadcast live on DAZN, RingTV.com and Facebook via the Golden Boy Fight Night Page.

“I got him in the second round with good shots,” said Jason Quigley. “He’s got a hard head. I’ll tell you. I knew he could take some hard shots. I was happy to get him out of it in the third round. I think everyone knows me well. I like a fight That was my doom in the past. Tonight, working with Andy Lee was great. We mature and evolve every time. “

Ferdinand “Lucky Boy” Kerobyan (14: 1, 9 KO) from North Hollywood, California, Azael Cosio (21: 9: 2, 18 KO) from Santa Marta, Panama, stopped in the round of 16 about the round of 16 welterweight fight. Kerobyan won the round just mentioned with 2:07.

“I think I did a great job. Fighting in my hometown is a big deal, ”said Ferdinand Keroyban. “It motivated me more to get the knockout win. I think this was a great way to start the year. I will continue. Stay tuned for everyone who watches. I will continue to do a show. “

Mihai Nistor (2: 0, 2 KO) from Bucharest (Romania) defeated Jaime Solorio (12: 4: 2, 9 KO) from Ensenada (Mexico) in the heavyweight eight-round fight. Nistor won the above round with a time of 2:24.

“I felt great,” said Mihai Nistor. “I trained a lot for this fight. Now I have to wait for my next fight. “

Gregory “Goyo” Morales (11: 0, 7 KOs) from Villa Union, Mexico stopped Giovanni Delgado (16: 10, 9 KOs) from Tacubaya, Mexico, in the fourth round of a six-round featherweight fight. Morales won the round just mentioned with 0:58.

“I felt great. I was calm and did what I had to do, ”said Gregory Morales. “My opponent was tough. He had an embarrassing style. He knew how to hide my blows. Other than that, it was an easy fight. I will stay active and build my record. I will be even more active than last year. “

Eduardo Reyes (10-17, 6 KOs) from Tamaulipas Mexico defeated Daniel Perales (11-20-2, 5 KOs) from Nuevo Leon, Mexico by unanimous decision in a four-round welterweight fight. Reyes won 36-40, 37-39 and 36-40.

“It was a good fight,” said Eduardo Reyes. “We thought my opponent would be tougher. I dominated the fight. I felt strong. When we saw that my opponent was stuck, I started boxing him without taking too many risks. “