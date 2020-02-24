[jason-segel’s-dispatches-from-somewhere-else-collection-premiere-sneak-peek]

Jason Segel’s Dispatches from Somewhere else series premiere sneak peek

AMC has produced a sneak peek at the sequence premiere of Jason Segel’s drama Dispatches from Somewhere else, featuring Peter (Segel) arriving at the Jejune Institute the place factors pretty much instantaneously get unusual. You can examine out the sneak peek underneath and catch the collection premiere on March 1!

Designed by and starring How I Achieved Your Mother alum Jason Segel, who will also direct the pilot, Dispatches From Elsewhere is about a team of ordinary individuals who stumble on to a puzzle hiding just at the rear of the veil of daily existence. They will occur to come across that the mystery winds considerably deeper than they at any time imagined.

In addition to Segel, the cast will also element Richard E. Grant (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) as Octavio, Sally Area (Maniac) as Janice, André Benjamin (Significant Lifetime) as Fredwyne and Eve Lindley as Simone.

Segel govt provides with Scott Rudin, showrunner Mark Friedman, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, and Alethea Jones. An AMC Studios manufacturing, the hour-long sequence will involve viewer engagement aspects across various media platforms.

