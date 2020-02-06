Jasper Sanfilippo dead: John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. for a long time CEO of the nut company

Jasper B. Sanfilippo developed his family’s nut business into a listed company with a turnover of $ 876 million last year.

Sanfilippo, who died on January 28 at 88, also had a passion for musical instruments, especially mechanical music machines. His house in Barrington Hills grew while he built several additions to present his huge collection.

He and his wife Marian helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars by hosting fundraisers on their estate.

His son Jeffrey Sanfilippo succeeded him as chief executive officer of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. in 2006 and supervised the company’s relocation in 2007 from previous locations in Elk Grove Village, Des Plaines and Arlington Heights to a new headquarters in Elgin.

The facade of the vintage French carousel building Jasper Sanfilippo was added to his house in Barrington Hills, seen around the time it was built in 1997. Allen Domke / Sun Times

