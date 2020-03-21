Javed Miandad chooses India’s favorite cricket, and he calls the best quality – cricket

Indian cricket has seen an increase in recent years due to the impeccable effort put in by the players and staff. They are currently the best test side in the world while others are on the ICC ODI rankings. Team India is considered a pioneer in world cricket because of their consistent performances in recent years. Players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja rose to the occasion and took India to new heights.

Who is India’s favorite cricket legend Javed Miandad? The rivalry between India and Pakistan is known to all, but there has always been mutual respect between the crickets of both countries.

Miandad has revealed that Virat Kohli is his favorite cricketer from the Indian cricket team because he loves to knock.

“They asked me who was the best on the Indian cricket team, so I chose Virat Kohli,” Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

“I don’t have to say much, his performance says a lot. People have to admit it because the statistics are visible.

“Virat was very good in South Africa; he even scored a hundred on uneven flooring. You cannot say that he is afraid of fast bowlers or that he cannot play on fast courts or does not play well in spinners. “

“He’s a pure striker. Look at his shots, it’s so good to watch him bounce. He has classes.”

Miandad is the same off the field as it is on the field, straight forward and impressive. One of the most successful guys to come out of Pakistan, Miandad stormed the Pakistan Cricket Board on Wednesday over a long rope of ‘ineffective’ players, saying that no player from the current Pakistani side can find a place in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and India.

“I want to ask them is there anyone from Pakistan who can replace players in teams like Australia, England, South Africa, New Zealand and India?

“None of our guys can play on these teams. We have bowlers, but none are in the bowling lineup.

“This world rules and pays every day. The result is today, get the money and go. The result is tomorrow and then we will pay you again. You are a professional, if you do not work or score, then why take money? This is the job of the Pakistani cricket boards. They need to make sure no one takes the cricket team for granted, “Miandad said on his Youtube channel.

