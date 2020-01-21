Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to sign deal with LA Galaxy, making him the highest paid player in Major League Soccer, sources say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – It’s official. Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, a Mexican professional football star, has signed a contract to play for the Galaxy L.A.

On Tuesday morning, the club announced the deal that will bring Hernandez, 31, who has just played for Seville, Spain, to Los Angeles on a designated player contract.

“We think it can be one of the best threats to attack in Major League Soccer and help our team in many ways,” said LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring Javier to Los Angeles and look forward to seeing him represent this city and our fans as a member of LA Galaxy.”

When the first reports of the move were released, ESPN announced that the Galaxy would pay Hernandez $ 10 million and make him the highest paid player in Major League Soccer.

Chicharito is the top scorer of all time in Mexico and the Galaxy has sought a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The striker’s opening home game for the Galaxy will take place on March 7 at Dignity Health Sports Park against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

SoCal football fans react to reports that ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez may join LA Galaxy

Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.

.