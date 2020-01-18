Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez to sign deal with LA Galaxy, making him the highest paid player in Major League Soccer, sources say

LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, a Mexican professional football star, is expected to make a move to Los Angeles to play for the Galaxy, sources close to the deal.

There are several reports that the Galaxy has reached an agreement to bring Hernandez, who currently plays for Seville in Spain, to L.A.

According to ESPN, the Galaxy paid $ 10 million for Hernandez and made him the highest paid player in Major League Soccer.

Chicharito is the top scorer of all time in Mexico and the Galaxy has sought a major star to be the face of the team after the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Kobe Bryan, who is a shareholder of Bodyarmor, the official sponsor of MLS sports drinks, says he is delighted to see a new trend in professional football.

“When it started, we were looking to bring stars who were at the end of their careers and bring them to MLS. Now you are looking at MLS which is going to get stars at their peak .. which radically changes the game, “Said Bryant.

Professional football enthusiasts hope the rumors are true.

“I think it’s a grade addition to the league. It will make it more competitive,” said Angel Mundo.

