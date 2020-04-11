Javier Zanetti provides a transfer to Lautaro Martinez in Chelsea

Martinez drew attention with his unique performances (Photo: Getty Images)

Javier Zanetti, Vice President of Inter Milan, believes that the future of Lautaro Martinez lies at the heart of Nerazzurri among the interests of Chelsea and Barcelona.

The Argentine player is in rich form this season, scoring 16 goals in all competitions and attracting the interest of the best European clubs.

Barcelona described Martinez and Neymar as their highest priorities in summer meetings, but due to more than three years of being in the current offer of the 22-year-old in Inter, Serie A outfit may require an astronomical fee for their services.

Asked whether the striker would stay in Italy next season, Zanetti told ESPN: “In Inter I see that he is happy, he identifies with the club.

“We believed in him. I see his future in Inter. “

Agent Martinez, Beto Yaque, strengthened Zanetti’s mood by admitting earlier this week that his client was focused exclusively on Inter.

He said: “He treats it (speculation) as if it were nothing, because he concentrates only on his club.

“But there is certainly great satisfaction knowing he is doing well.”

Rave reviews flow into Martinez’s skills, and Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi calls the striker a “spectacular” player.

Another Argentine legend, Hernan Crespo, also compared forward Sergio Aguero of Manchester City.

He said: “Lautaro may be the new Sergio Aguero. He is not so clever at dribbling, but he is more of a team player than Kun, who is too often distracted and looks uninterested.

“Lautaro always participates in movement, so he can play as a lone middle striker or with another striker such as Romelu Lukaku, even in a trident. I really like his mentality. “

