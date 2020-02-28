[Javon Kinlaw shares struggles of rising up homeless, assistance to his younger self at NFL Mix]

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Javon Kinlaw’s journey to the NFL has been something but easy.

Prior to the Reese’s Senior Bowl earlier this yr, Kinlaw opened up about the struggles of rising up homeless with his family. That story, mixed with his stellar effectiveness in workouts, served Kinlaw skyrocket up mock draft boards ahead of April’s NFL Draft.

Currently, at the NFL Blend in Indianapolis, Kinlaw spoke to the media and shared a minimal a lot more on his tale and how it’s shaped him into the man and player that he is nowadays.