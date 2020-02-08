Javon Walton from Euphoria plays the main role at Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan

Javon Walton from Euphoria stars alongside Sylvester Stallone in Samaritan

After the deadline, euphoria Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton, actor and junior Olympic boxing wonder, has starred opposite Sylvester Stallone in MGM’s superhero drama Samaritan, The young actor will play a boy who wants to find out if a mythical superhero who disappeared 20 years earlier after a tragic event is still alive.

Overlord Director Julius Avery will lead the project, in which the leading actors Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Pilou Asbaek (game of Thrones), Dasha Polanco (Orange is the new black) and Moises Arias (Hannah Montana) in roles not specified.

Avery is directed from a script by of refuge Writer Bragi F. Schut, while Stallone and Braden will produce aftergood via Balboa Productions.

In addition to euphoriaWalton also featured in the TV series utopia,

The film is scheduled for release on December 11th.