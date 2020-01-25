Javonte Green makes his dream come true

NEW ORLEANS – He is a 26-year-old rookie who, after three seasons, lives with teams in Greece, Italy and Germany, admitting that he is the dream.

A dream that can get bigger from here, given the kind of contributions he can now make with the blessing of Brad Stevens.

“I always notice that I’m an NBA player. Sometimes I feel like it’s a dream come true, so I have to immerse it – everything around me,” said this athletic, versatile wing player, who discovered that if you can defend at NBA level, he did very well once Orlando Terrence Ross started warming up on Friday night, there is a place for you in the right system.

With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown on ice for their respective injuries – that status may not change when the Celtics play the pelicans on Sunday – the Celtics coach was looking for the young and hungry Green.

He delivered some compelling dunks during the 18-4 third quarter run that changed the game – the second coming after he stole the ball in midfield and drove in to sensitize the curious Boston-focused crowd.

But that was not what was in Stevens’ minds when he turned to Green. If you can defend a flammable shooter like Ross, you have a job regardless of the path you chose to get here.

“You just have to let guys know when they’re doing well, not just when they’re doing badly,” Kemba Walker said. “(Stevens) said he spoke to Javonte earlier today, and if you talk to a man before the game and this translates to the game, there is nothing better. There is no better feeling, probably also for a coach.

“Javonte came in and his defense was incredible on Terrence,” he said. “Terrence is one of the best scorers we have in our league, and the way he disputes those shots has just done a fantastic job. So that was high time for us, because if he got hot, there is nothing to say what would have happened in this game. So it’s important to let boys know where they are and to do well, not just when they don’t do anything. “

But the goal was simple for Stevens.

“Ross killed us in all three games last year,” said the Celtics coach. “We talked to Javonte about probably from Tatum and maybe Jaylen from, you have to be willing to protect him as hard as you can. He has looked extra all day and prepared extra, and that is what you have to do. So hat for him. He is the one we chose in the dressing room, because that is what good teams do. They have guys who take those little things about the game and try to help you win. “

Beyond a late 3-pointer that indeed had a shocking effect, Ross struggled through a 1-for-8 second half with Green on his path.

“Not extended, maybe 10, 15 minutes, but they were only clips from Terrence Ross,” Green said about his video session after the team day shooting. “I’m just trying to learn his inclinations. It’s good that coach Stevens told me about that. “

The next time the stakes could be even higher, with Green’s abundant confidence taking a new step.

“I’m only here to do what the coach asks. Even when I’m not playing, I’m going to do my best to get my teammates off the couch. He has put me in just doing my job,” said Green. In the end, it’s still basketball. That is what I have done all my life. Now that I am doing it at the highest level, it is good for me to continue my career this year.

“It’s kind of hard because you never know when your name is mentioned, so you just have to stay ready. I’m doing that well. Stay on the path that has brought me here and everything will be fine.”