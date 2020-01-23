Jax Taylor thanked Stassi Schroeder for his role in ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Jax Taylor is a fan favorite of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules who loves or hates him. Imagine what the reality show would look like without him.

That could have been the case if Stassi Schroeder had been dating another guy at the time she was selected for the show.

According to page six, she recently said to Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent in her podcast, “He (Jax) didn’t work at SUR, and they cast the rest of us like, ‘That guy Jax.’ ”So stars are born?

Fortunately, Stassi was with someone who would deliver a good storyline, since we all know how much drama is in shows like Vanderpump Rules.

We don’t want producers to invent something.

Speaking of which, the fans were furious when they believed that the show’s editorial team had the cat out of their pockets so that the show could be written as a script.

After a scene with Ariana Madix seemed suspicious, people went to social media to take a breath.

Madix did her best to reassure the audience that the scenes were 100% authentic, and what they saw was an example of a “recording” to fix a botched problem or to repeat something that wasn’t filmed properly has been.

Who would have thought that this show would be so successful? Both Stassi and Jax are doing great (of course no longer as a couple) – she is engaged, he is married and the whole crew is always entertaining. Stassi is a bestselling author and Jax has finally found “the one” so that his “Playboy” days are over.

Does Jax thank Stassi for the appearance? He’s probably damn pleased that he wanted to go out with the right girl at the right time.

