Jay Deas talks about Deontay Wilders first combat injury, Tyson Fury KO2 prediction and the weight of 270

Phil Jay 06/02/2020

Deontay Wilder’s long-time trainer and co-manager, Jay Deas, has brought WBN up to date in the training camp for the rematch of the WBC heavyweight champion against Tyson Fury.

Wilder puts his green and gold belt on the line against “The Gypsy King” for the second time when the couple collides at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Wilder first competed in December 2018 and dropped Fury twice, the second time almost devastatingly after a devastating combination.

Somehow Fury got up. The Brit even continued the fight by winning the rest of the round.

Speaking about this historic night that led to the return this month, Deas found that Wilder had an injury that led to the draw.

“The last time he battled Tyson Fury was Deontay’s arm injury,” said Deas exclusively told World Boxing News, “Even though it was healed by the fight time, the timing was still wrong.

“Deontay was also very light and didn’t eat as much as he should. This time he’s very healthy and shoots all cylinders.”

When asked what the training camp for February 22nd would look like, Deas replied: “Things are good. The sparring is going well and we are looking forward to the fight. “

FURY

Deas turned to some of the comments Fury made in the media, then responded to Fury, who predicted a second interruption and revealed plans to weigh £ 270 for the battle.

“Tyson Fury can say what he wants about the course of the fight. But whatever your game plan is, we’ll be well prepared for it, ”said Deas.

“In terms of weight, he’s a big guy anyway. Heavyweights shouldn’t let the scales dictate anything.

“As long as a heavyweight trains hard and eats well, weight is weight. I think Tyson will always be able to move well regardless of whether he weighs 270 pounds, ”he concluded.

Everything is prepared for a record-breaking evening, because Wilder against Fury II is the biggest night in the top division for 18 years.

You have to go back to Lennox Lewis to find an event of this magnitude against Mike Tyson in 2002 with the two best heavyweights of that era.

At that time, Lewis and Tyson made almost two million PPV purchases. A total promoter, Bob Arum, believes that Wilder vs Fury II can be overhauled in two weeks.

