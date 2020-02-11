Jay Electronica finally announces the long awaited release date: “Album Debut”

Rap veteran Jay Electronica finally gives the fans the countdown they have been waiting for. The hip-hop entertainer has announced that his long-awaited solo album will fall in a few weeks.

Big facts: Last weekend, Jay Elect went to his social media sites to reveal that his new LP is only 40 days away from being released.

Important details: In August 2019, Jay Elect used a Star Wars-inspired image to apologize for his earlier actions.

Wait, there’s more: In mid-August 2019, Jay shared a picture of himself and his former girlfriend Erykah Badu,

Before you go: In 2019, Badu spoke about the value of parents teaching their children at home and gave Jay Elect the honor of teaching several lessons.

♥ ️Home School Post ❤️ Peace for parents and students in school. I send you BIG love from us. Well done. Home Schooling. They earn it. And for those of you who have been there and know when they need additional help and who are following your heart and paying attention to the needs of your little ones … Praise to you too. It is not an easy task. All of my children went through Badu school. You know the exercise. The whole family has to participate. When Big Bro comes home from college (major in botany), he teaches botany and psychology. When dad is at home with Jayelectronica, he teaches world / planetary history and geography. When the big sister (9th grade) is done with her work, she teaches art and French. I take care of physics, mathematics, lit, sociology, health sciences, astronomy, astrology, meditation, religion, economics, art recognition, filmmaking, quantum science, molecular physics … etc. … But our main focus is on human compassion or questions from the heart , 💗We guide Mars to see the world through their own lens. She will understand that she must experience the consequences of her own decisions and judgments. It is not necessary for her to become Mini Erica or Mini Jay. After all, we still will. Lots of love . (thanks to all my friends who help from their fields !! i appreciate you) -eb

A contribution by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on February 13, 2019 at 3:47 p.m. PST