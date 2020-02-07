Jay Electronica is finally releasing the long-awaited debut album next month

Jay Electronica says his long-awaited debut album will finally be released next month.

The full-length debut of Jay-Z’s protege has been promised for a decade, and it seems that it is finally ready and ready to be released.

“Album done,” the New Orleans-based rapper tweeted simply today (February 7) before revealing a highly biblical compilation of details about the recording process and the release schedule of the album.

The album, which looks like it was called “A Written Testimony”, was, as the following tweets show, “recorded over 40 days and 40 nights from December 26th” and will be released in “40 days” during which a release date March 18.

Album finished.

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights from December 26th

Release in 40 days

A written certificate

He also tweeted about his “debut album with Hov” and confirmed almost a Jay-Z contribution on the album.

“… my debut album with Hov Mann, that’s highway robbery”

A Jay Electronica debut album has been expected since he released the 2007 Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge) mixtape, and has been promised since he signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation in 2010.

In 2013 it appeared that the rapper’s debut album was “in the final stages of recording”, but this special repetition of the much-vaunted debut never came about.

Last year it was announced that Kanye West, Jay-Z, Diddy, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Erykah Badu would be on the debut album and should be titled “Act II: Patents Of Nobility (The Turn)”. The album had a fixed release date of September 2012, but never arrived.

Last year, Jay Electronica informed fans on Instagram that he could release a joint project with Jay-Z in the future.

It is not yet clear whether the album in question is the upcoming debut or whether another project is in sight.