Jay Electronica says his album is finished and will be released in March

On Thursday evening (February 6th), Jay Electronica released a series of tweets confirming that his debut album was complete. The proclamations followed over 10 years, during which the fans were annoyed and played publicly with the possibility of even releasing an LP.

The tweets indicated that on December 26, 2019 Jay Elect started a project called “A Written Certificate”. It was made over 40 days and 40 nights, a homage to the biblical reference to the time of Jesus in the desert. Well, according to Jay, the album will reach fans in 40 more days and will be released on March 18 based on the time of the word. Based on the six short tweets, JAY-Z is expected to be a guest. In particular, the 43-year-old artist with history in Detroit, Michigan, New York City, and Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, deleted past tweets. JAY-Z’s account liked some of the tweets.

Album finished.

– J A Y E L EK T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

“… my debut album with Hov Mann, that’s highway robbery”

– J A Y E L EK T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Recorded over 40 days and 40 nights from December 26th

– J A Y E L EK T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Release in 40 days

– J A Y E L EK T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

A written certificate

– J A Y E L EK T R O N I C A (@JayElectronica) February 7, 2020

Jay Electronica explains why he hasn’t released his album yet (video)

This is not the first time that news has surrounded an album by the elusive artist Roc Nation. Over a decade ago, Jay Electronica was revered as one of the most exciting new hip hop producers. After the independent release of the MySpace mixtapes Act I: Eternal Sunshine (The Pledge), released in 2007, the lively artist in New Orleans, Louisiana caused a stir in the industry. At the same time, Timothy Thedford was romantically associated with Erykah Badu. He produced on Nas’ Untitled album in 2008 and performed alongside Reflection Eternal, Mos Def and J. Cole in an incredible posse. He also cut tracks with Curren $ y, Ski Beatz and Kidz In The Hall. Solo songs followed, including “Exhibit A (Transformations)” and “Exhibit C”, two tracks produced by Just Blaze, which were finally distributed by Mass Appeal.

At a time when many new artists were in the spotlight, Jay Electronica did the opposite. The once homeless rap artist avoided the public – apart from what he broadcast on social media. In addition, the artist was about quality over quantity. He joined Cole in 2010 at the Roc Nation roster. Songs followed, including collaborations with Hova and Puff Daddy, Mobb Deeps Prodigy and Mac Miller. Jay Electronica appeared in 2013 in one of the most discussed songs, Big Sean’s “Control”, which included a groundbreaking verse by Kendrick Lamar.

Chance The Rapper & Jay Electronica combine for a video that is really great

With songs that were released sporadically with Jay, he promised his debut. Act II: Patents of the nobility (the turning point) in summer 2011. While track lists are in circulation, this album has never been released. People, including Just Blaze and Young Guru, have claimed to have heard iterations.

In recent years, Jay has made some controversial comments on Twitter. After “Control” he apparently discredited Kendrick Lamar and TDE a few hours before the 2016 Grammy Awards. That triggered an answer from Ab-Soul. Then, in late 2018, Jay Eminem verbally threatened Diddy-related “killshot” lyrics Marshall Mathers had made with MGK during his feud.

Talib Kweli & Jay Electronica release a song that should bring us all together (video)

In those moments, Jay E insisted on impressive music such as working with MF DOOM, Talib Kweli, Chance The Rapper, Common and others. New collaborations were released in 2019, including a homelessness awareness song with Dave East and a genre bending track with Rosie Lowe.

,