Jay Glazer’s Big NFL News Is Allen’s COVID-19 Analysis

On Tuesday, NFL insider Jay Glazer produced it known as a result of a range of channels that he’d be dropping a bombshell of a report in the course of his look on Fox Football Now on Wednesday night time.

Glazer, who experienced dropped large news in the previous and is respected within just the sector, went on Fox Athletics Radio and reported, “I am breaking large, large news tomorrow night time on Fox Soccer Now. I suggest big, nationwide information tomorrow. I’m not kidding all over.”

When the hosts teased him about what the information may possibly be, Glazer chided them for mocking him.

“You fellas are earning exciting of it. It is not information to make fun of,” Glazer stated. “It’s major information.”

Men and women began speculating Glazer had the inside dope on prospective self-control for the Patriots for videotaping the Bengals’ sideline, Peyton Manning signing with a media enterprise or the rumored Odell Beckham trade to the Vikings.

On Wednesday early morning, Glazer gave a tiny much more facts about what was coming and then threw extra gasoline on the buzz hearth.

The information I have tonight is not transactional news, not a player obtaining traded or signed. Woke up to viewing y’all going ape-you-know-what guessing what it is. It is not what you feel. Fox Soccer Now tonight 11 ET/ 8 PT following race

— Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) April 15, 2020

So, right after much more than 24 several hours of hyping up his report, Glazer took to FS1 at 11 p.m. and shipped the information that … L.A. Rams middle Brian Allen was the 1st NFL participant to check optimistic for coronavirus and was effectively on the route to restoration.

Breaking information from @JayGlazer: Los Angeles Rams C Brian Allen is initial NFL player to take a look at optimistic for Covid-19. pic.twitter.com/pkGeD2GHJ2

— FOX Athletics: NFL (@NFLonFOX) April 16, 2020

To which the world wide web, rightly so, collectively explained, “Big offer.”

I know the most important takeaway is that Brian Allen will be Okay and no one particular in his relatives was contaminated.

That apart, Jay Glazer just pinched a loaf on twitters curiosity.

It has to be claimed and I’m certain that on twitter, it’ll be explained in much harsher tones. #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/qiKSo0PeD1

— Michael Hauff 😷 (@TheFFRealist) April 16, 2020

JAY GLAZER: I have Huge NFL news 👀👀

US: omg is it a trade

GLAZER: no but it is Substantial get ready to Tumble ON UR ASS

US: pls inform us 😩😩

GLAZER: okay Brian Allen of the Rams has coronavirus

US: oh wow that’s sad i hope he’s not seriously sick

GLAZER: no he’s fully good

US: pic.twitter.com/XKRPkXzvA7

— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) April 16, 2020

no person:

Jay Glazer: I HAVE Massive News THAT WILL THE SHAKE THE Sports activities Environment IN THE Center OF A Global Disaster

also Jay Glazer: pic.twitter.com/ujyMJU8689

— Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) April 16, 2020

Why, at this phase of the pandemic, anyone in any stroll of lifetime owning a positive test for COVID-19 would be astonishing, is newsworthy or is deserving of these a degree of hype is unclear.

Probably if Allen was on his deathbed it would be newsworthy, but then Glazer making use of his story to pull a self-serving publicity stunt would be in very undesirable style and even additional deserving of criticism.

As is, the whole thing was a enormous squander of time. At least we all have a lot of it.

