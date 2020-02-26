[jay-harris-claims-to-shock-jc-martinez-in-texas-wbc-championship-bout]

RINGSIDE 26/02/2020

📷 Ed Mulholland

Jay Harris is in Texas to shock the planet as the unbeaten European champion and amazon.co.uk warehouse employee troubles Julio Cesar Martinez for the WBC Entire world Flyweight title on Saturday February 29 at Ford Middle at The Star in Frisco, Texas, live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Athletics.

Harris (17- nine KOs) travels to Texas for a night time of firsts as he satisfies the exciting Mexican expertise in his initial Globe title battle and debut on American soil.

The clash signifies the biggest ways for the unbeaten European champion on a outstanding journey around the previous 18 months, that observed the Swansea person ponder strolling absent from the activity and concentrating on his task at the on-line retail giant’s warehouse in his hometown.

Encouragement from his household and buddies to adhere with the sport and a transform in promoter to MTK World observed Harris excel in a European title acquire more than former Globe title challenger Angel Moreno in June and then traveling to Belfast to halt Paddy Barnes in Oct to tee up the World title tilt.

The 28 yr old has been capable to focus solely on his major evening in Frisco just after receiving two months off function for his training camp, and Harris thinks he can upset the odds and hold his dream operate going on a lifetime-switching night time.

“I’ve been doing the job at amazon.co.uk for about eight decades and attempting to juggle boxing and operate at the exact same time can be incredibly tiring,” claimed Harris. “I was complete time at the commence and functioning nightshifts, so 6.45pm begin via to 5.15am and I was striving to practice twice a working day as nicely. That was pretty tiring but soon after a when I was fighting more frequently so I dropped to just executing Thursday and Friday evenings for the previous 4 a long time.

“Luckily for me, they have specified me two months off for this combat but with the Paddy Barnes and the Angel Moreno fights I was nonetheless juggling work and instruction. It can be genuinely hard, but I cannot afford to give up my task – so this fight could transform my existence forever.

“After I won the Commonwealth title in 2017 the fights just dried up and I experienced to feel tricky about my long term, simply because I could earn much more income from functioning than preventing. The good thing is, I managed to get on some modest hall demonstrates and operate my contract down with Frank Warren and I then signed with MTK.

“I actually severely imagined about strolling absent even though, but I have excellent pals and relatives around me and a very good manager, they talked me into sticking with it and to see what transpires, and from where by I was 18 months ago to wherever I am now, it’s all been an complete dream.

“I’ve gone from signing with MTK and fighting Brett Fidoe to a European title battle, then the Barnes struggle and now a Globe title struggle. It’s the greatest feeling to be out consistently and knowing when you are likely to fight, that is what will make you happy as a boxer, figuring out in which you are, due to the fact not recognizing when you are preventing can make you experience shit.

“Looking back at the occasions I imagined about quitting, it is all been worthy of it listening to the people today that have talked me spherical, glimpse wherever I am now. It will alter my daily life forever, it will give my household a superior future, and that is the primary detail seriously.”

Harris’ clash with Martinez is portion of a stellar night time of action in Frisco, topped by the blockbuster Welterweight showdown among Mikey Garcia (39-one 30 KOs) and Jessie Vargas (29-2-two 11 KOs) with the WBC Diamond title on the line and the longest reigning British Globe winner Kal Yafai (26- 15 KOs) putting his WBA World Super-Flyweight title on the line in opposition to the former pound-for-pound king and 4 excess weight Entire world ruler Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (48-two 40 KOs).

Israil Madrimov (4- 4 KOs) defends his WBA Inter-Continental Junior-Middleweight title in an official eliminator for the #two place in the WBA from Venezuelan Charlie Navarro (29-nine 22 KOs), Matchroom Boxing United states of america skills Diego Pacheco (eight- seven KOs) and Alexis Espino (five- 4 KOs) get their first flavor of motion in 2020 and headline star Garcia will showcase two of his Garcia Promotions costs with 20 calendar year aged unbeaten Texan Flyweight Jesse Rodriguez (10- six KOs) clashing with Marco Sustaita (12-two-one 10 KOs) in excess of ten rounds and unbeaten Mexican Middleweight Leo Ruiz Acevedo (6- 4 KOs) using on Dennis Knifechief (12-11 7 KOs) above 6 rounds.

