Government of Washington Jay Isley (D) said the President Donald Terb Friday’s tweets calling for the release of many US states would provoke Americans to break the law and commit violence in his name.

“The president’s statements this morning encourage illegal and dangerous acts. It puts millions of people at risk for COVID-19. “His unspecified cries and calls for the ‘release’ of states could also lead to violence,” Inslee said in a statement released Friday afternoon. “The president is inciting domestic insurgency and spreading lies even when his own administration says the virus is real and deadly, and that we have a long way to go before the restrictions are lifted.”

Earlier in the day, President Trump called on some states to begin easing emergency restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 corona.

As previously reported by law and crime, the president specifically attacked the warring states with democratic rulers, namely Virginia, Michigan and Minnesota, with Virginia’s tweet saying explicitly “LIBARTY 2 great VIRGINIA, and save amendment. It is under siege! “

LIVAR MINES!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIVAR MICHIGANOS!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

LIBERATE VIRGINIA, and save your big 2nd modification. It is under siege!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2020

The president’s calls for his release came amid growing tensions and protests in Minnesota and Michigan, where protesters virtually ignored social distances and other safeguards proposed by health professionals.

Trump’s tweets were apparently inspired by a Fox News segment that aired two minutes earlier.

Minutes after a section of Fox News protested against social measures outside the Minnesota governor’s office by the Liberate Minnesota Conservative group, Trump tweets “LIBERATE MINNESOTA!”

Left, Fox’s America newsroom, 11:19 a.m.

Right, Trump, 11:21 a.m. pic.twitter.com/RvFV68oOCb

– Matthew Gertz (.MattGertz) April 17, 2020

Insel then said that Trump was “out of the way,” and hoped that “one day we could see today’s collapse as something we should regret rather than condemn.”

“I hope that all kinds of political leaders will speak out strongly against the president’s calls for an uprising. The Americans must work together to protect each other. It’s the only way to slow down the spread of this deadly virus and get us on the road to recovery, “Inslee said.

(image via Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

.