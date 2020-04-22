Jay Leno Digs Up Footage of First Interview With Elon Musk

A young Elon Musk fulfills a younger(er) Jay Leno.

Screenshot by using Jay Leno’s Garage on YouTube

Jay Leno is a loud and proud Tesla fanboy, identified for indicating issues like, “There’s pretty much no rationale to have a fuel motor vehicle.” He even has a Product S in his personal collection. But as an authority on all things automotive, he was not normally this way — it took a ton of convincing and to start with-hand experience to go above to the Musk side.

If you even now look at on your own a Tesla skeptic, Leno just identified a little something that might transform your brain: a under no circumstances-right before-found episode of Jay Leno’s Garage featuring a young Elon Musk displaying off the initially creation Tesla Roadster.

“I was likely back again by the archives and I found some footage of Elon Musk when he to start with arrived to my garage 13 years ago to show me the Tesla Roadster,” Leno states in the episode.

“To have Elon generate it above to my garage, it was these types of an honor at the time, since although he was a visionary then, he was not the visionary we know now. I mean, he was acquiring started out with a new strategy and there was a large amount of skepticism and people had been indicating, that is silly, that’s not going to get the job done. And of training course it’s revolutionized the electric automobile market place,” he additional.

The 11-minute throwback is complete of amazing times, from the sartorial (wonderful elbow patches, Elon) to the specialized (did you know the first Roadsters were being designed on chassis from the Lotus Elise?). But the most effective component has obtained to be Leno getting the Tesla for a check drive and getting downright giddy.

“If this is the potential, I’m not that apprehensive,” he claims just after testing the instantaneous acceleration for what appears like the hundredth time.

You can view the entire archival episode right here:

https://www.youtube.com/check out?v=jjZf9sgdDKc

