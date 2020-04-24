Jay Watson’s Tame Impala on his fantastic new solo album titled GUM

When he’s not touring with Tame Impala and Pond, Jay Watson writes music for his solo GUM project, if he can.

“Because of Tama and, to a lesser extent, the Pond, I don’t have a day job,” laughs Watson. “I haven’t had one like that in almost ten years. I’m very fortunate in that regard, so I think I really have a lot of free time, but in small, small blocks, not necessarily big pieces. “

Despite a busy few years with other bands, he still had time to release four solo albums. He now has the fifth installment, “Back to the World,” which is out June 12. We caught up with Jay to talk about life away from Tame Impala and about life in a closed mode …

Hi Jay! How do you deal with blocking?

Jay: “I’m in Perth, Western Australia. Being in the most isolated city in the world will finally pay off! We’ve had very few cases here relatively speaking, so it’s a relief. I’m fine, just hanging out and writing at home if I can. I’ve got a sweet four-month son; it’s nice to be home with him at the moment. “

How do you feel about life when it’s over?

“Of course, I’m worried, like a lot of people, that they will be touring and making money, and everything, but for the moment, it’s a nice break for a while. I’ve toured for many years, and this is probably my biggest gap in the game after graduation. “In one sense, it’s nice, and in another, it’s scary. The difficulty is the unknown is not knowing how long it’s going to last.”

Out In The World is about finding your feet after life-changing events: what inspired it?

“It was a very casual time with what is happening now. My songs are never about an overly specific topic: it will be more an attempt to evoke that feeling. It becomes difficult for me to come up with a concept or explanation for a song – I have never been in it’s good. Kevin with Tama and Nick with Pond have always been good at it, but a lot of music to me is just a train of thought, which makes sense later. I like to use music to just throw off emotions. “

Do you find it difficult to talk about music?

“It’s always hard for me to promote records because people love context when it comes to art and music – I even like fascinating stories for albums. I have a pretty sweet, sad life, and truth, a lot of it comes from my imagination. I spend my life not to fuck what goes against the image of the whole tormented artist. I think when I was younger I liked that image and then I reached a certain age and I liked, “Wait, I don’t want to be an alcoholic – I had no desire to be like that! ” I want to improve my life, even if it is to the detriment of art. “

You’re a little more secure with the band – are there more vulnerabilities if it’s your own solo work?

“I guess so. There is a line on GUM’s second entry:” I do I didn’t have to write this song if I knew it wasn’t going to be good for a long time. ” I regretted – and they literally kept up with me at night – the things I wrote over the years on a pond or rubber. You do not want to put out things that you are embarrassed about, but at the same time, you do not want to censor your ideas for feeling good and safe because otherwise you will get really beige music. “

Jay Watson from GUM – Credit: Laura-Lynn Petrick

Is it categorical to make music aside from your other projects?

“In many ways it is definitely a catharsis, and some of it was originally just an ego – wanting people to know that I can do it myself. I think a lot of music is based on ego, to be honest, otherwise you’re not put it out. I think a lot of people require big life events to inspire and influence record making, but I don’t want to. Music is a habit. “

Have you thought about making music that sounded too much like your other projects?

“I never worried it would sound like the Impala or Pond theme. I think because I grew up with them, they are my friends and after 20 years we listened to the same music, hang out and play jokes, it’s inevitable. It doesn’t bother me if the records sound like Tame Impala or Pond – it bothers me if they don’t meet a single standard. “

Kevin Parker and Jay Watson of Tame Impala. Credit: Getty

What can you tell us about what influenced you in this post?

“I am one of those people who constantly listens to music and, if I don’t want to, even for a couple of days, I get depressed. I can fend off the influence of the album, but it’s just going to be forever. I hear small pieces and all that stuff. which I only listened to at the time when I was recording things I liked when I was 14. I was obsessed with Jimmy Hendricks when I was younger and I still heard bits there.

“I could no longer describe the genre of my music. I guess I just decided to create music that looks like me. We talk a lot about it in Pond and Tame: when we do things now, it’s just like us. It’s not like to the obvious attempt of “Led Zeppelin,” “Kraftwerk.”

Do you share your solo work with Tame Impala and Pond?

“I used to, but now I earn it and eventually send it to the guys. It’s clean for things to be clean. I think it shows too many people and asks too many people what they think of it. A lot of creativity on their own is a trust in of my own instincts, taste and decision making. This is the hardest part of the whole thing, whereas making music for me is pretty easy and natural: I can just do it endlessly. “

What did you come up with?

“In the future, I would like to tour with five or six bands and do a proper solo tour, which I have not done before with GUM. I am in no hurry; this is the future.”



The new GUM album “Out In The World” was released on June 12