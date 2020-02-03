Jay-Z and Beyonce criticized the persistence of the US national anthem at the Super Bowl

Jay-Z and Beyonce sat in the Super Bowl last night during the U.S. national anthem.

Although Jay-Z signed a partnership agreement with the NFL, the two remained in place when Demi Lovato pulled out the “Star Spangled Banner” before the San Francisco 49ers-Kansas Chiefs match.

This happened after Jay-Z recently defended his NFL contract in a new interview, despite Colin Kaepernick’s lawyer saying earlier that he had “crossed the intellectual strike line”.

Speaking to the New York Times, Jay said, “As long as real people get hurt and marginalized and lose family members, I can do a few rounds of negative press.”

Whether Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s decision to sit has been linked to the protests against the knees remains to be determined. Some critics condemned the couple on Twitter for not getting up during the anthem.

Jay z and his wife have reaped the rewards of this country, taken everything they can, and are sitting here during the anthem.

– laura johnson (@ laurajo82878461) February 3, 2020

One user said: “Beyoncé and Jay Z should not only be ashamed of sitting during our national anthem, but should be more ashamed that they raised their child to sit and respect our nation. We stand for the men and women who risk their lives for the United States every day. Disgusting.”

Another raged: “Beyoncé and Jay Z both sit during the national anthem. It doesn’t matter how rich you are, where you are from, even if the United States is not your country. You are still standing to show your respect for the men and women who died for the country! Couple of self-assholes. “