Jay-Z and Beyonce remain seated ... This time during the national anthem in the Super Bowl

While most fans were fixated on Demi Lovato when she pulled out the national anthem at Sunday’s Super Bowl, those looking around the stadium looking for other celebrities noticed a famous couple sitting during the patriotic performance.

Sit it out

Via: ew.com

ABC New York was among many outlets that reported another incident in which Jay-Z and Beyoncé decided to stay in their seats while most of the crowd was on their feet. For everyone, the practice of refusing to stand still has become a symbol of protest. However, this couple of power was certainly aware that their decision would be discussed.

Since the football player Colin Kaepernick “kneeled”, others have followed, be it like sitting like Jay-Z and Beyoncé or in their own way to exercise their freedom of expression.

When he first knelt during the national anthem, Independent gave his statement, which Kaepernick explained; “I will not stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that suppresses black and colored people. For me it is more than football and it would be selfish for me to look away. “We are looking for a clear and unequivocal reason from Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

Confusion and questions

Via: esquire.com

Fans will wonder if Jay-Z and Beyoncé have sat through the national anthem in solidarity with Kaepernick or if there is anything behind it. Jay-Z was a co-producer of the Super Bowl halftime show and according to ABC7NY he announced that his company Roc Nation had partnered with the NFL for events and social activism last year. He’s obviously in the league from a business perspective.

However, Jay-Z’s support from Kaepernick seems somewhat confusing. He said he was for “protest,” but made a bold statement to the Hollywood reporter when he said; “I think we’re kneeling down and I think it’s time to go into action, but now that we all know what’s going on, what are we going to do? How are we going to stop it? Because the kneeling wasn’t . ” It was a job, it was injustice. “So what does his last session really stand for?

See also: 20 times Beyoncé and Jay-Z turned around (but for the wrong reasons)

A preferred practice?

Via: theblast.com

Is Jay-Z reconsidering his testimony or is the couple on a non-standing criminal? Just a few weeks ago, the entire audience stood for an ovation for winner Joaquin Phoenix when he grabbed the Golden Globe for his appearance in Joker. Beyonce turned in his direction, but Harper’s bazaar noticed that she didn’t bother to get up to greet his performance.

I don’t care if Beyonce and Jay Z agree with the current government. You should stand up for the men and women who fight every day for their ability to collect millions from the American people. Absolutely pathetic! https://t.co/EzcMQOhs62

– Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) February 3, 2020

Social media has exploded in relation to the situation of the national anthem. Some prefer the couple’s choice, while others shame them for their actions or for the lack thereof. Maybe they will speak up soon and give everyone a few answers.

Next topic: 15 scandals that Beyoncé wants to erase from the Internet forever

Rihanna found a new man … Chris Brown wishes he was