Jay-Z and Beyonce sat in the Super Bowl during the national anthem

In a screenshot from TMZ’s footage, Beyonce and Jay-Z sat during the national anthem

TMZ

Beyoncé and Jay-Z remained seated during Demi Lovato’s performance of the national anthem, as noted by TMZ (via Insider).

As the pictures showed, the couple continued to sit with daughter Blue Ivy. It was also noted that some of the people in the family also sat down. As reported by insiders, the Lovato family seemed to “enjoy” their appearance.

Did the couple make a statement? Possibly. Jay-Z and his entertainment agency Roc Nation have worked with the NFL on social justice issues (and have been involved in the booking of mid-term programs). The $ 100 million Inspire Change program appeared to be the league’s answer to the virtual blackballing of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has not returned to the NFL to protest social injustice since his knee explosion during the 2016 national anthem in protest is.

Jay-Z was supposedly a supporter of Kaepernick’s actions, but then also confused and annoyed some people by working with the NFL. Perhaps sitting in the anthem was an attempt to appease two disagreeable parties while taking money from the league and providing them with Shakira, a Roc Nation customer.

Due to the reactions in social media, it seemed that the move would calm only a few people on the political side. And even Kaepernick called it.

Colin Kapernick calls JAY-Z and Beyoncé after kneeling on the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/zyIFQYj4cm

– SOHH (@sohh) February 3, 2020

Subscribe here for our free daily newsletter.

Read the whole story at Insider