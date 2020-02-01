Jay – Z and more stars honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d511%

Pop the bubbles!

On Saturday, the biggest stars in the industry were present at the fan party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel before the 2020 Super Bowl.

And although people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the deceased. Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California.

He and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among the nine people who died that morning.

Stars like fun at the Fanatics event Jay Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, gentle mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all shake the Lakers shirts with the famous NBA legend number, 24.

Kobe tribute does not stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He recently announced that he would be honored in a special way during rest.

“I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday,” said Shakira during the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. “We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country.”

With that message in mind, take a look at celebrities who took the time to pay homage to the Lakers legend at the Super Bowl festivities. See how your favorite stars celebrate this and prepare for the football match of the season.

Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti

Three is a party! gentle mill poses with Jay Z Y I gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays homage to the deceased Kobe Bryant.

Kevin Hart

the reverse The actor lifts his Kobe shirt so that everyone can see it at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders

Make a pose! The models show their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Post Malone

During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous “24, jersey”.

Meek Mill and Andrew Taggart

The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late star of the Lakers with purple and gold t-shirts Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Swizz Beatz and Dwyane Wade

The dynamic duo take a photo together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemed to be combined with similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.

Emily Ratajkowski

The supermodel shines at the star-filled event with its sunny yellow outfit during the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Kevin Hart

The 40-year-old comedian poses at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.

Post Malone

Rapper “Wow, quot; matches the carpet with a light blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.

Eiza Gonzalez

Less is more! the Baby driver The star hisses in a sleek black dress with side cuts.

Jon Hamm

the Crazy men alum is a smile in the ninth annual honors edition of the NFL.

Kate Bosworth

Bosworth illuminates the room in a bright orange dress at the ninth annual NFL awards.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

The singer and her husband-soccer star enjoy a romantic evening in Miami before the 2020 Super Bowl.

Shaquille O & # 39; Neal

The legend of the NBA, also known as DJ DieselHe performs on the stage of his Shaq & # 39; s Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.

Snoop Dogg

The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Kelly and French Montana machine gun

Lance Bass and Michael Turchin

The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Post Malone

The rapper will perform at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

La Anthony

The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Lil John

What? The rapper takes part in the pre-2020 Super Bowl Leather and Laces 2020 party at the Soho Studio in Miami.

Kevin Hart

The actor and comedian are present at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.

Harry Styles and Lizzo

Blame your juice! The artists participate in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.

Demi lovato

Before he sings the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star is present Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.

Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek

Illustrated sports models, assemble!

John Cena

The actor attends “The Road to F9, quot; Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami”.

Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy and Camille Kostek

The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the personality of the radio on day 3 of SiriusXM in Super Bowl LIV.

2 Chainz and Sean “Diddy, quot; combs

The rappers party at “The Big Game Weekend, quot; at Karu & Y.

Jordana Brewster

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez

Are part-time Super Bowl artists, everyone!

Cardi B

They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at the LIV nightclub as part of “The Big Game Weekend”.

Katie Couric

The experienced television journalist appears in a Super Bowl ad with a space theme for Olay.

Pitbull

Lil Nas X and Jasmine Sanders

Just from his incredible performance on the Grammy, the rapper arrives at the Super Bowl weekend.

Charlie Puth

The singer of “See You Again, quot; is going out for the F9 event.

Nathalie Emmanuel

The actress is willing to repeat her role when F9 comes to the cinema in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!

Kevin Hart

The comedian helps start the Super Bowl weekend in SiriusXM studios.

Michelle Rodriguez

A fast and furious legend, now and forever.

Wiz Khalifa

The rapper all laughs.

Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty

She is back! The MC and her husband appear rarely in public to start the Super Bowl weekend at the Mr. Nightclub. Jones in Miami.

Ozuna

The trap of Puerto Rico is ready to light up.

Cardi B

This is the color of Cardi.

Tyrese Gibson

the F9 The actor strives for a monochrome environment.