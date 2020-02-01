Jay – Z and more stars honor Kobe Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLccba142733edbd1add737577a96bf6d511%
Pop the bubbles!
On Saturday, the biggest stars in the industry were present at the fan party at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel before the 2020 Super Bowl.
And although people seemed to enjoy the annual celebration, many took a moment to honor the deceased. Kobe Bryant, who died tragically in a helicopter crash on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California.
He and his 13 year old daughter, Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, were among the nine people who died that morning.
Stars like fun at the Fanatics event Jay Z, Kevin Hart, Post Malone, gentle mill, Jasmine Sanders and others all shake the Lakers shirts with the famous NBA legend number, 24.
Kobe tribute does not stop this weekend either. Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He recently announced that he would be honored in a special way during rest.
“I think we will all remember Kobe on Sunday,” said Shakira during the Super Bowl press conference on Thursday. “We will celebrate life and celebrate diversity in this country.”
With that message in mind, take a look at celebrities who took the time to pay homage to the Lakers legend at the Super Bowl festivities. See how your favorite stars celebrate this and prepare for the football match of the season.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Meek Mill, Jay-Z and Yo Gotti
Three is a party! gentle mill poses with Jay Z Y I gotti at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party on Saturday. The trio pays homage to the deceased Kobe Bryant.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Kevin Hart
the reverse The actor lifts his Kobe shirt so that everyone can see it at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans
Danielle Herrington and Jasmine Sanders
Make a pose! The models show their love and support for Bryant at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Post Malone
During his performance at Fanatics Super Bowl Party, Posty honors the NBA legend by rocking his famous “24, jersey”.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for fans
Meek Mill and Andrew Taggart
The rapper and DJ pay tribute to the late star of the Lakers with purple and gold t-shirts Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for fans
Swizz Beatz and Dwyane Wade
The dynamic duo take a photo together at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party. The two also seemed to be combined with similar outfits, with burgundy stripes.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Emily Ratajkowski
The supermodel shines at the star-filled event with its sunny yellow outfit during the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Kevin Hart
The 40-year-old comedian poses at the Fanatics Super Bowl party.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images for fans
Post Malone
Rapper “Wow, quot; matches the carpet with a light blue suit at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Eiza Gonzalez
Less is more! the Baby driver The star hisses in a sleek black dress with side cuts.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Jon Hamm
the Crazy men alum is a smile in the ninth annual honors edition of the NFL.
Jason Kempin / Getty Images
Kate Bosworth
Bosworth illuminates the room in a bright orange dress at the ninth annual NFL awards.
@TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID
Ciara and Russell Wilson
The singer and her husband-soccer star enjoy a romantic evening in Miami before the 2020 Super Bowl.
Jason Koerner / Getty Images
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal
The legend of the NBA, also known as DJ DieselHe performs on the stage of his Shaq & # 39; s Fun House party at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami.
John Parra / Getty Images for Bud Light
Snoop Dogg
The rapper performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.
worldredeye.com
Kelly and French Montana machine gun
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for introduction
Lance Bass and Michael Turchin
The couple attends the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for introduction
Post Malone
The rapper will perform at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for familiar experiences
La Anthony
The star appears at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Robin Marchant / Getty Images
Lil John
What? The rapper takes part in the pre-2020 Super Bowl Leather and Laces 2020 party at the Soho Studio in Miami.
Cassidy Sparrow / Getty images for familiar experiences
Kevin Hart
The actor and comedian are present at the Bootsy On The Water Miami Takeover 2020 party.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Pandora
Harry Styles and Lizzo
Blame your juice! The artists participate in the SiriusXM & Pandora Opening Drive Super Concert series.
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Demi lovato
Before he sings the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, the pop star is present Andy Cohen for his show SiriusXM.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Jasmine Sanders, Kate Bock, Olivia Culpo, Josephine Skriver and Camille Kostek
Illustrated sports models, assemble!
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
John Cena
The actor attends “The Road to F9, quot; Global Fan Extravaganza at Maurice A. Ferre Park in Miami”.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Rob Gronkowski, Jenny McCarthy and Camille Kostek
The retired NFL star and his model girlfriend appear alongside the personality of the radio on day 3 of SiriusXM in Super Bowl LIV.
Prince Williams / Wireimage
2 Chainz and Sean “Diddy, quot; combs
The rappers party at “The Big Game Weekend, quot; at Karu & Y.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Jordana Brewster
Kevin Mazur / WireImage
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez
Are part-time Super Bowl artists, everyone!
worldredeye.com
Cardi B
They call her Cardi Bardi! The hip-hop superstar performs at the LIV nightclub as part of “The Big Game Weekend”.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Katie Couric
The experienced television journalist appears in a Super Bowl ad with a space theme for Olay.
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Pitbull
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Lil Nas X and Jasmine Sanders
Just from his incredible performance on the Grammy, the rapper arrives at the Super Bowl weekend.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Charlie Puth
The singer of “See You Again, quot; is going out for the F9 event.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Nathalie Emmanuel
The actress is willing to repeat her role when F9 comes to the cinema in 2022. But first, the Super Bowl!
Cindy Ord / Getty Images for SiriusXM
Kevin Hart
The comedian helps start the Super Bowl weekend in SiriusXM studios.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images for universal images
Michelle Rodriguez
A fast and furious legend, now and forever.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Wiz Khalifa
The rapper all laughs.
Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty
She is back! The MC and her husband appear rarely in public to start the Super Bowl weekend at the Mr. Nightclub. Jones in Miami.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Ozuna
The trap of Puerto Rico is ready to light up.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Cardi B
This is the color of Cardi.
Dipasupil Day / Getty Images
Tyrese Gibson
the F9 The actor strives for a monochrome environment.