Jay-Z appeared at the joint concert of Omarion and Bow Wow, but left after a song – Up News Info

In another part of the interview, the two rappers who start with & # 39; Millennium Tour 2020 & # 39; They explain the reason why Jermaine Dupri did not produce clues in & # 39; Face Off & # 39 ;.

Seems to hold Jay Z entertaining is something hard to do even before Omarion Y Bow wow. During an interview to promote their next “Millennium Tour 2020”, the rappers remembered the moment when Hov appeared at one of his “Face Off” stops at Madison Garden Square Garden in New York, to leave after watching a performance.

Bow Wow said the only reason Hov came to the show was because he and Omarion played a version of Hov’s collaboration with R. Kelly, “The best of both worlds”. He said, “He found out, and said,” They interpret. “The best of both worlds. That’s the first song to come out.” Bow plays the verse of [Hov], [Omarion] plays the role of Kellz. ”

He kept remembering: “So Hov arrives in the garden, stands in the tunnel, observes the introduction and I and O are excited. When the song came out, I looked in the tunnel, Hov was gone. He came to see it. One piece, there were twenty thousand in that mother, he saw that and then got into the car and left. ”

In another part of the interview, the duo explained the reason why the old Bow Wow employee Jermaine Dupri He did not produce any of the songs on his joint album “Face Off”. Omarion stated that it was because the “Growing Hip Hop: Atlanta“Star rejected the founder of So So Def a day after production.

Citing creative differences, Bow Wow intervened: “We didn’t even have the opportunity to record in a Jermaine Dupri song. The first day we entered the studio and I, O and Jermaine just talk. I kind of like , I really don’t feel what the hell he’s doing and the records he wants to make & # 39; “This led to the two having an agreement, where Jermaine challenged the two artists to make a success without their help.

“I gave you number 1 [success on the list of Hot Rap numbers]. Go ahead and make me proud and do it without me,” Bow Wow recalled what Jermaine said. “And we did it, and we had a successful album. It still sold as 755,000 copies and we brought & # 39; Girl & # 39; and we could get two singles.”