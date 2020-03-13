Jay-Z denies “sell” the deal with the NFL about a new feature Jay Electronica

In his Jay-Z’s new song called allegations that “sold” their recent collaboration in the NFL.

Last year, Shawn Carter and his company Roc Nation announced that they are collaborating with the NFL as part of the new agreement on music and social justice, which acts as a “strategy of live music entertainment league.”

Jay-Z is “written evidence” the long-awaited debut album, Jay Electronica, which is released today (March 13), and at the time of the song “Flux Capacitator” rapper refers to the criticism, which he received after the deal with the NFL.

“Why should I sell?” he rapes. “I’m rich, I have no sense. I’ve got more money than Goodell, the whole bench the NFL / Is it one-handed, like Adele, handcuffed in a jail / I would have stayed away if he could,” I struggle with this shit ” .

Listen to “Condenser Flow” below.

(Sticking) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gP25S17ck-8 (/ embed)

After the proclamation of the new agreement in August in August lawyer Colin Copernicus named Jay-Z “cold blood” to sign an agreement.

Arguing that as a result of this agreement, Jay-Z at odds with supporters Kaepernick – who was expelled from the league after joining the knee during the National Anthem in protest against racial inequality and police brutality in the United States – Lawyer Mark Geragos said: “This transaction between JAY- Z and NFL passes picket line intelligent “.

“I can confirm to you that the deal is done before the conversation that (Copernicus) had with Jay-Z, and he certainly did not have conversations with the NFL”.

During the press conference, which announced its partnership with the NFL, Jay-Z defended the decision, saying: “We forget that the whole thing Colin was to draw attention to social injustice in this case, it is a success is the next step.. .

“They resent the two parts of you go out and protest, and the company or person says.” I can hear you. What do we do next? “