Jay-Z explains how he sits in the Super Bowl LIV during the national anthem

Jay-Z has a message to everyone who thought he and his wife Beyoncé agreed to a silent protest at this year's Super Bowl: "It wasn't actually. I'm sorry."

The couple were criticized after TMZ posted a video of them and their 8-year-old daughter Blue Ivy sitting while Demi Lovato performed ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ in the Super Bowl LIV.

On Tuesday, TMZ posted a video of Jay-Z that looks at what happened during a gig at Columbia University in New York.

According to the Mughal, the whole thing was “not at all intentional”, but a case in which he did his job, as his Roc Nation corporation maintains a partnership with the NFL that includes the production of the Super Bowl mid-term show and other key performances.

He said his wife, who performed at the Super Bowl in 2013 and 2016, gave him a glimpse of the experience and they were sitting at the time when Yolanda Adams sang “America the Beautiful” before Lovato sang the national anthem.

“So we get there and jump into artist mode right away,” he said. “So I watch the show. ‘Did our microphone start? Was it too quiet to start?’ … ‘Are there too many speakers on the floor?’ “

“So we sit there all the time and talk about the performance,” he added.

He said he would never enable his little daughter to be part of a protest.

Instead, Jay-Z said he believes a statement will be made from the diverse halftime show hosted by Latina superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira along with other Latin American artists.

“We have made the biggest and loudest protest of all,” said Jay-Z. “Given the context, I didn’t have to protest silently.”

