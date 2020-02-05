Jay-Z explains why he and Beyonce stayed seated during the national anthem

Rapper Jay-Z explained why he and his family sat at the 2020 Super Bowl national anthem.

Shortly after the game, TMZ released recordings of Beyoncé, Jay-Z and Blue Ivy who stayed seated during The Star-Spangled Banner.

But the entertainment mogul says this assumption is wrong.

According to CNN, Jay-Z explained that the whole incident was “not intentional at all” and that he and Beyoncé were not part of a protest, but because they were consumed in the conversation about the half-time performance.

Jay-Z said the terms of his partnership with the NFL included the condition that he assist in the production of the Super Bowl mid-term show.

For this reason, the rapper said that he and Beyoncé were analyzing production-related details of the show, so they didn’t realize that it was time to stand.

Jay-Z explained her thought process at the beginning of the show: “So, we get there and jump into artist mode right away. So, I’m going to watch the show. ”Did our microphone start? ‘…’ Are there too many speakers on the floor? ‘ “

“So we sit there all the time and talk about the performance,” he added.

The rapper and father of three said he would never enable his little daughter to be part of a protest.

Jay-Z also said he believed the two Latina artists, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who directed the halftime show, were a statement in themselves.

“We have made the biggest and loudest protest of all,” said Jay-Z. “Given the context, I didn’t have to protest silently.”