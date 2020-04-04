Jay-Z, Meek Mill Justice Reform Organization Sends 100,000 Surgical Masks to Prisons

Jay-Z and Meek Mill Justice for Justice Reform have announced that they are sending 100,000 masks to various prisons to help combat the coronary virus crisis.

REFORM, an organization heavily involved by both Jay and Meek, has teamed up with lawyer Shaka Sengor to send masks to correctional facilities across the United States, as several states suffer from a shortage of medical supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

40,000 masks will be sent to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, 5,000 to Parchman and 50,000 to Rickers Island. Another 2,500 will be provided to Rikers Medical Facility.

The Rickers Island Correctional Facility is one of the largest prison complexes in the world and recently suffered from a New York coronavirus splash. According to reports, 231 prisoners and 223 prison staff in New York were infected with the virus last Thursday (April 2).

“We are on the brink of a humanitarian crisis,” Jessica Jackson, the chief political officer of the REFORM alliance, told ABC News. “Horror stories come from people in prison and prisons across the country. The REFORM Alliance is looking for help to deliver medical supplies to correctional facilities, and we are also pushing governors across the country to follow our recommendations of the Safe Security Plan so that people can quickly and quickly safely out. “

Speaking to CBS, Jackson added, “The overwhelming response was, ‘Please give us masks, we really need them.’ They want to protect people who work and live indoors. I think Rickers Island is special, they know very well. that the virus has suffered and so many lives are threatened. “

Last month, Future donated masks to medical professionals and coronaviruses through its charitable foundation.

The rapper’s charity – the FreeWishes Foundation – has teamed up with Atlanta Sewing Style to make masks for healthcare providers and patients hospitalized with COVID-19.