Jay-Z remembers his last heartbreaking conversation with Kobe Bryant – Up News Info

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Jay Z his friend remembers Kobe Bryant.

On Tuesday, the rapper remembered the last time he saw the legendary athlete before he died in a helicopter crash last week. During the inaugural series of Carter Shawn readings “JAY-Z, quot; at Columbia University, the father of three children shared that over the years he and Kobe had developed a deep friendship and their last meeting took place during the vacation at his house . BeyoncéThe new year party. Jay-Z joined his daughters and said he remembered Kobe crying for his 13-year-old daughter. Gianna Bryant, which was among the nine victims of the accident.

“He was in the best room I’ve seen,” said Jay-Z. “And … one of the last things he told me was:” You should see Gianna play basketball. “And that was one of the most painful things because I was very proud.”

“The expression on her face was like … I looked at him and said: & # 39; Oh, she will be the best basketball player in the world & # 39;” he went on. “I was so proud of what he said.”

The loss of his old friend, rapper “Big Pimpin & # 39;” He concluded: “So that is very difficult and my wife and I take it very hard. That is all I will say about that. Just a wonderful person who was in a large space in his life.”

Like Jay-Z, Beyonce also honored Kobe after the devastating news of his death exploded. On Instagram, the “Crazy in Love, quot; singer” posted a photo of Los Angeles legend Lakers and his daughter sharing a sweet moment together.

“I will continue to pray diligently for their queens,” Beyonce wrote, referring to Kobe’s wife. Vanessa Bryant and his three remaining children Natalie17 Bianka, 3 and three-quarter pants, 7 months. “You are deeply missed, beloved Kobe.” He also shared individual photos of Gianna and a young Kobe.

The Carters belong to various musicians who have paid tribute to Kobe. During their Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira He honored him with a large cross that lit up in the field while playing “Let & Loud, quot”. The purple and gold colors also light up, which was a tribute to the Lakers.

little Wayne He also used his music to commemorate the legacy of the NBA superstar. For the eighth song from his new album. Funeral, the outro presents a silence of 24 seconds, in honor of their Lakers jersey numbers. The texts also seem to refer to the basketball team by mentioning the characteristic colors of their team: “Yellow pill, purple drink, quot;

Colleague rapperA DHe posted a photo of the “Farewell Mamba, quot; jacket he wore in the newest Kobe Lakers game in 2016 and wrote:” It can’t be. “Annoyed by the news, Cardi B He shared a sweet photo of Kobe, Vanessa and their girls, subtitled in the publication “Unbelievable.” At the time of his deathChris BrownHe wrote “DEVASTATED !! RIP KING, quot; and then premiered with a series of paintings that he made in honor of Kobe.

