JAY-Z responds to criticism of the NFL partnership

Last August, JAY-Z and Roc Nation merged with the National Football League. The outcome of the agreement gave Jay and his company input for the annual Super Bowl Halftime Show and other league music events. Jay and Roc Nation were also involved in Inspire Change, an initiative by the League for Economic and Social Rise, Police Relations, Community Relations and Criminal Justice Reform. The league has earmarked $ 100 million for these special areas of improvement over the next 10 years.

In recent years, the NFL has come under fire because of the treatment of its players and some relationships with the community. As a result of the partnership, Jay was publicly criticized for having allied with the league at the same time that Colin Kaepernick (who had reached an undisclosed agreement against a claim by NFL owners against him a year ago) had no job. Jay, a former Kaepernick public supporter, came under fire. Jemele Hill, the former writer of the ESPN, became the Atlantic host. Others with platforms also condemned and accused one of the most popular hip-hop leaders of capitalizing on the NFL-oppressed people gap.

Three months later, in mid-November, the league arranged a training session for Colin Kaepernick. Sources close to the situation gave Jay and Roc Nation the honor of meeting the two parties. However, Kaepernick was not signed after the event.

Tomorrow (February 2nd) is Super Bowl Sunday. Roc Nation customer Shakira appears in the middle of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are competing against the San Francisco 49ers in Miami, Florida.

Just 48 hours before the championship game, JAY-Z spoke to Katherine Rosman of the New York Times about the situation, the origins of the partnership, and Roc Nation’s many social initiatives and businesses. Jay also faced his criticism directly.

As part of the music partnership, Jay remembers being invited to the Pepsi-sponsored mid-term event. One request to play “Run This Town” included the suggestion that Jay would supply song collaborators Kanye West and Rihanna. When the conversation got bitter, Jay declined to offer the concert.

In 2019, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft turned to Jay on behalf of the league. Jay remembers the Times and tells the mogul (and friend of Meek Mill): “The problem with the NFL is that you all think that hip-hop is still a fad if hip-hop has been the dominant one for 20 years Music form in the world is progress. A meeting with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell followed. The partnership went public in August. In the months since then, music curated by Roc Nation has been used by the league. This included Royce 5’9s politically charged “Black Savage” with T.I., CyHi The Prynce, Sy Ari Da Kid and White Gold, which were played in advertisements and during the programs.

In the article, Jay confronts his criticism in several places. He reminds her of his cause. “As long as real people are injured and marginalized and lose family members, I can do a few rounds of negative press.” Team Roc, one of the corporate divisions, has worked on many levels to combat injustice. Last month, this included legal support and public awareness of the poor conditions in Mississippi that were allegedly responsible for several deaths. Jay and his team challenged the bail industry by paying for the release of imprisoned fathers while denouncing many of the criminal reforms currently in place. Films about the life and death of Trayvon Martin and Kalief Browder were produced. The arm has paid legal fees for various parties that they believe are wrongly suppressed.

Juan Perez, known from Jay texts as “O.G. Juan, “the newspaper said,” someone has to kick in the door and get shot first. We are this company. We’re not scared. We have done it all our lives. “Perez is the president of Roc Nation Sports.

JAY-Z says that money has never been the goal of the partnership. He also responded specifically to Colin Kaepernick’s plight. “Nobody says that (Colin Kaepernick) was not done wrong,” said 50-year-old Brooklyn, New Yorker. “It was done wrong. I would understand if it were three months ago. But it was three years ago and someone has to say, “What do we do now – because people are still dying?”

Neither Colin Kaepernick nor his lawyers wanted to be interviewed for The Times story.

Black people who wrongly die from law enforcement have caused Kaepernick to kneel during the 2016 national anthem during the pre-season. This act of protest continued throughout the year – and made others follow it. Due to the formal complaint found, Kaepernick stayed away from all 32 NFL rosters in the following years.

Since Colin Kaepernick and the NFL are divided, JAY-Z works with the same forces. He believes that the relationship with the league is very different, but they strive for the same results. “We’re two grown men who don’t agree on tactics, but march for the same reason,” said JAY-Z.