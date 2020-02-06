Jay-Z says sitting during the anthem was not a “silent protest”

In a screenshot from TMZ’s footage, Beyonce and Jay-Z sat during the national anthem

TMZ

On Sunday evening, Jay-Z and Beyoncé were sitting in the Super Bowl during Demi Lovato’s appearance of the national anthem, which led to speculation that the couple would make a political statement. But on Tuesday evening, the rapper insisted that the decision to stay seated was purely coincidental.

At a question-and-answer interview at Columbia University on Tuesday evening, he reportedly said the couple were distracted and forgot to stand because they focused on the performance. “What happened was we got there, we sat and now the show starts,” he said. “My wife was with me and says to me:” I know this feeling right here. “So we get there and jump into artist mode immediately … now I’m really just watching the show. Did the microphone start? Was it too low to start?”

He added that the couple “talked about the performance all the time” and found that they were “proud” of Lovato. “And then it was over and my phone rang,” he said. “And it was like,” You know you don’t … “I’m like,” What? “

Jay-Z also pointed out that he did not have to stage a “silent protest” and that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez made “the loudest statement” at their half-time performance.

Read the full story at The Daily Beast